Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) to Issue $0.06 Final Dividend

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 425.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Kina Securities Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $838.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.
About Kina Securities
