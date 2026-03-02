Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $29.72 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $132.26 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $134.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

