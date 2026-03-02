Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $20.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

STWD has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 746,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,607. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.32%.The business had revenue of $492.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

