Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Shares Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.24 and last traded at $100.0950. 720,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,099,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRMN shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $118.00 target price on Karman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 379.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karman during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

