Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Shares Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.24 and last traded at $100.0950. 720,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,099,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on KRMN shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $118.00 target price on Karman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karman in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRMN
Karman Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karman
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karman during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000.
About Karman
We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karman
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Where to invest $1,000 right now
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.