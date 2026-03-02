JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HEQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NASDAQ:HEQQ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.77% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $22,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

J P Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. J P Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF was formed on 2025 and is domiciled in the United States.

