JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 817,462 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,170,327 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 817,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $22,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 477.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 976.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $78,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,325 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $154,644.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 813,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,408.79. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $104,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,785.60. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.3%

LZ opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. William Blair raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) operates as a leading online legal technology company that provides a broad range of legal and business services to individuals, families and small businesses. Through its digital platform, the company offers customized legal documents and filing services, including business formation (LLCs, corporations and nonprofits), estate planning (wills and trusts), intellectual property protection (trademarks and copyrights), and ongoing compliance support. LegalZoom also connects customers with independent attorneys for consultations on matters such as family law, immigration and real estate.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneurs Brian Lee, Brian P.

