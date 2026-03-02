JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

