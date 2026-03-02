JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,320,000 after purchasing an additional 277,692 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Warner Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,741,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 543,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,068,000 after buying an additional 87,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

