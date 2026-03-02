JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 52,444 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Brink’s Stock Down 14.0%

BCO stock opened at $116.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35. Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Brink’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brink’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates, with revenue up ~9% year‑over‑year and EPS beating consensus. Management highlighted strong organic growth and record cash generation. Earnings Release

Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates, with revenue up ~9% year‑over‑year and EPS beating consensus. Management highlighted strong organic growth and record cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and balance-sheet progress: record 2025 cash from operations and reduced net leverage (reported ~2.7x adjusted EBITDA), which supports M&A flexibility. Results Release

Strong cash flow and balance-sheet progress: record 2025 cash from operations and reduced net leverage (reported ~2.7x adjusted EBITDA), which supports M&A flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The proposed acquisition of NCR Atleos (≈$6.6B, cash + stock) is being pitched as a strategic move to create a larger financial-technology infrastructure company; the deal could be transformational but adds integration and execution risk. Acquisition Release

The proposed acquisition of NCR Atleos (≈$6.6B, cash + stock) is being pitched as a strategic move to create a larger financial-technology infrastructure company; the deal could be transformational but adds integration and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Market and analyst attention is rising around valuation and M&A rationale; third‑party coverage is dissecting the deal and its impact on forward multiples and strategy. Valuation Piece

Market and analyst attention is rising around valuation and M&A rationale; third‑party coverage is dissecting the deal and its impact on forward multiples and strategy. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder‑rights law firms have launched investigations into the merger terms and whether Brink’s is securing a fair price for shareholders, increasing legal and deal risk/uncertainty. M&A Investigation (PR Newswire) Halper Sadeh Inquiry

Several shareholder‑rights law firms have launched investigations into the merger terms and whether Brink’s is securing a fair price for shareholders, increasing legal and deal risk/uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some GAAP metrics disappointed in the quarter (reports note a GAAP EPS miss), and that discrepancy between adjusted and GAAP results can spook investors. GAAP vs. Adjusted Note

Some GAAP metrics disappointed in the quarter (reports note a GAAP EPS miss), and that discrepancy between adjusted and GAAP results can spook investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strategic rationale, the market reaction to the large cash-and-stock deal (and potential near‑term dilution or higher leverage) has pressured the stock; coverage showing significant intraday selling reflects deal- and legal‑risk concerns. Market Reaction

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $687,722.50. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Featured Articles

