Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 46,048 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,048 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.4% in the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,069.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPYV stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

