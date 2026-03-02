Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,216,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,484,000 after acquiring an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Early clinical data: Preliminary Phase 1b results for pasritamig (JNJ‑78278343) combined with docetaxel showed deep PSA responses, a safety profile consistent with docetaxel alone, and plans to advance into Phase 3 — a clear pipeline positive if confirmed. Early study results from Johnson & Johnson show promising antitumor activity with combination of pasritamig and docetaxel in advanced prostate cancer
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress & R&D headlines are reinforcing investor confidence in growth beyond legacy products — additional coverage highlights antitumor activity and R&D milestones, supporting longer-term revenue upside. Early study results from Johnson & Johnson show promising antitumor activity with combination of pasritamig and docetaxel in advanced prostate cancer
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum and technicals: Analysts and commentary note JNJ is up ~38% over six months and has traded consistently above its 50- and 200-day SMAs — this supports momentum-driven buying and ETF/quant inflows. J&J Stock Up 38% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?
- Positive Sentiment: Defensive appeal: Published investor pieces emphasize JNJ’s diversified healthcare exposure and reliable dividend, making it attractive in risk-off environments — supporting demand as markets wobble. 2 Reasons I’d Happily Hold Johnson & Johnson Through Any Market Crash
- Neutral Sentiment: Market outperformance note: Coverage flagged that JNJ advanced while the broader market declined today — helpful context for flows but not a fundamental driver by itself. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Litigation risk resurfacing: A Philadelphia jury ordered damages in a talc-related ovarian cancer case — the first plaintiff win since litigation recommenced — reviving product-liability exposure after prior bankruptcy strategies were curtailed. This increases headline and reserve risk. Johnson And Johnson Faces Fresh Talc Verdict As Pipeline Story Evolves
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / competitor legal pressure: Bayer has filed a separate lawsuit related to marketing practices for a prostate cancer drug — adds uncertainty and potential costs. Johnson And Johnson Faces Fresh Talc Verdict As Pipeline Story Evolves
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $248.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $248.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
