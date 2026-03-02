JD.com, Inc. $JD Position Lowered by Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 215,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 24.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 269,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JD.com by 121.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 378,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of JD.com by 214.3% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 842,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

JD.com Stock Down 1.7%

JD stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.