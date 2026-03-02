Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $1,039,160.07 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 5,343 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $1,039,160.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,308.72. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Elizabeth Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 9th, Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $379,363.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.46. The company had a trading volume of 725,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,928. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.