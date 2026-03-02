James Williamson Acquires 500,000 Shares of Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Free Report) insider James Williamson bought 500,000 shares of Australian Vintage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers wine under the Nepenthe, McGuigan Gold, CTZN, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, Not Guilty, McGuigan Mid, Mr. Stubbs, KILKENNY CREAM, Ausgrape, Butcher’s Cellar, Sooshi Mango, Sevenly, The Shy Pig, Tempus One, Passion Pop, and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands. The company also engages in the growing of grapes; and sale of concentrate and commercial products.

