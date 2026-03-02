iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 549 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 29th total of 394 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOK opened at $141.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $142.42. The company has a market cap of $232.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.69.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

