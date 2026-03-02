iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 262,322 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 29th total of 160,489 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,936. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 266.0%.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.