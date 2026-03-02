iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 262,322 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 29th total of 160,489 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,936. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 266.0%.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.