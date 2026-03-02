iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,318 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 30.33% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $567,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 511,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 296,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $51.81 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy. Component companies include oil equipment and services, oil exploration and production, and oil refinery, oil storage and transportation, and coal and uranium mining companies.

