iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Position Trimmed by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $149.19 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $152.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4554 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

