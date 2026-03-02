iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 522,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 126,208 shares.The stock last traded at $59.4040 and had previously closed at $60.41.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $563.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7,286.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 153,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $5,570,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

