iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,153,000 after buying an additional 1,915,497 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,634,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,157,000 after buying an additional 1,718,285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,755,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

