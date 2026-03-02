iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 265,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 191,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 281,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $71.49 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

