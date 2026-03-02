iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.7% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $689.38 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

