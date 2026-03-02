iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Position Boosted by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,958 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.5% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,276,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 844,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,018,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $98.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

