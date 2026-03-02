iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,662,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,011,547 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 21.02% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,455,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $97.99 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

