Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GoodRx (GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2026 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – GoodRx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/26/2026 – GoodRx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partners. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2026 – GoodRx was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/22/2026 – GoodRx was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to “hold”.

1/22/2026 – GoodRx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock, down from $5.25.

1/17/2026 – GoodRx was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/9/2026 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – GoodRx had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America Corporation.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

