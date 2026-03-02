Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 2nd (BOBS, BODI, EIKN, FPS, GMAB, MANE, MCRP, NFLX, NMTC, NTRP)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 2nd:

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore Inc began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). Evercore Inc issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN). Mizuho issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN). They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of MANE (NYSE:MANE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of MANE (NYSE:MANE). They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Micropolis (NYSEAMERICAN:MCRP). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC). They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

