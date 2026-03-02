Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 2nd (BOBS, BODI, EIKN, FPS, GMAB, MANE, MCRP, NFLX, NMTC, NTRP)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2026

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 2nd:

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore Inc began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). Evercore Inc issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN). Mizuho issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN). They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of MANE (NYSE:MANE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of MANE (NYSE:MANE). They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Micropolis (NYSEAMERICAN:MCRP). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC). They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

