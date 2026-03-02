Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO Shares Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 288,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

GTO opened at $47.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $48.01.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.