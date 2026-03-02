Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL is RFP Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,356 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF comprises 15.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC owned about 2.21% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $39,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $122.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.