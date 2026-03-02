Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,591 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the January 29th total of 29,975 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Invesco DB Oil Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA DBO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.42. 2,589,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,740. The company has a market capitalization of $255.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco DB Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical shock lifts crude — Citi now sees Brent pushing into the low‑to‑mid $80s as Iranian exports are likely curtailed during the conflict, adding an immediate risk premium to oil that supports DBO’s futures exposure. Citi sees oil spiking above $80 as Iran conflict rattles market
- Positive Sentiment: Physical flows disrupted in Asia — ships are bottlenecked and regional crude/LNG deliveries are being rerouted or delayed, tightening near‑term supply and supporting higher front‑month futures that benefit DBO. Iran conflict disrupts oil supply to Asian countries dependent on Middle East
- Positive Sentiment: Price momentum and speculation are building — WTI and Brent have posted strong gains this week, with spec positioning and institutional accumulation noted by market analysts, which tends to amplify moves in oil‑linked ETFs like DBO. WTI Climbs 1.48% as Iran War Escalates
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets moved higher — technical and fundamental commentary is pointing to much higher targets (some forecasts revisit $95–$100 scenarios), which can attract additional flows into oil futures vehicles. Brent Crude Oil Analysis: $95 Target Reinforced
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve not being tapped (for now) — a Reuters source says SPR sales are not currently being discussed, removing an immediate downside policy offset to rising prices. US not currently discussing sale of oil from SPR, source says
- Positive Sentiment: Flows into oil‑leveraged small caps signal risk‑on toward energy — momentum in smaller E&P names underscores investor appetite for crude exposure, a dynamic that often lifts oil ETFs. Battalion Oil Stock Surges 80% As Iran Strikes Lift Oil Prices
- Neutral Sentiment: OPEC+ response is uncertain — sources say the group is debating output moves; any sizeable coordinated increase could cap prices, but spare capacity appears limited short‑term. OPEC+ debates oil output boost as US war on Iran disrupts shipments
- Neutral Sentiment: EU sees no immediate oil security impact — policymakers say there is no immediate supply risk to the EU, which could temper regional price upside if the situation stabilizes. EU policymakers expect no immediate oil security impact
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and volatility risks rise — higher oil raises inflation risk and can spark equity selloffs and broader market volatility; that could reverse risk flows into commodity ETFs if investors move to safe havens. Risk-On Sentiment Goes Into Hiding as U.S.-Iran Conflict Sends Oil Higher, Stocks Lower
About Invesco DB Oil Fund
PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.
