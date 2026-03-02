Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,591 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the January 29th total of 29,975 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEARCA DBO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.42. 2,589,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,740. The company has a market capitalization of $255.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

