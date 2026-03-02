Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,031,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,785,000 after buying an additional 205,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,403,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,345,000 after acquiring an additional 371,271 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,120,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after acquiring an additional 141,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,536,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,426,000 after acquiring an additional 395,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,342 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

