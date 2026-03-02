Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $225,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $409.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.73. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.48.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

