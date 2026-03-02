Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 14,802 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Granite Construction worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 282.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161,554 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Granite Construction Price Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $134.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average is $113.28. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 4.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

