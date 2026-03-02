Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 14,012 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,081,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,080,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,743,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,598,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 119,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $203.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $205.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 62.06%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,466. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $42,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,630. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.