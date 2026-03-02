Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,362 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,456 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.44.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.