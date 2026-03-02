Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 62,321 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 271.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 452,419 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Intel News Summary

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Northland Securities set a $54.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.