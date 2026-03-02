Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 62,321 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 271.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 452,419 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Intel Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $54.60.
Intel News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a strategic collaboration with SambaNova to deliver high‑performance, cost‑efficient AI inference solutions — a tie-up that positions Intel in the fast‑growing agentic AI inference market and supports revenue upside from AI server demand. SambaNova Unveils Fastest Chip for Agentic AI, Collaborates with Intel, and Raises $350M+
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces and market commentary highlight Intel’s expanded AI inference push (new partnerships and product focus), which could drive incremental market share in multibillion‑dollar AI inference markets and help monetize Intel’s foundry and data‑center investments. Intel Expands AI Inference Capabilities: Will it Drive Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Volatility in INTC has created option strategy and tactical buying interest — some market commentators view current swings as a tactical opportunity given the company’s improving fundamentals and AI exposure. Intel Stock (INTC) Volatility Creates Tactical Options Discount
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and sector pieces note that AI‑chip and inference markets are growing rapidly — this is a tailwind for all chip suppliers (including Intel), but competition and cycle timing remain key variables for near‑term revenue. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Outlook, Growth, Industry Trends 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and features (e.g., Forbes) continue to debate the primary drivers that will move INTC long term — execution on process/foundry, AI product wins and capital allocation are repeatedly cited as determinative. What Will Move The Needle For Intel Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concern rose after a senior foundry executive left for Qualcomm — the departure sparked headlines and an intra‑day sell‑off as it raises questions about execution and talent retention in Intel’s foundry push. Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Plunges After Key Figure Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautious (consensus “Reduce” on some aggregator reports), which can cap upside as coverage and ratings influence institutional flows. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from incumbents (notably Nvidia and others doubling down on CPUs/accelerators) is highlighted in sector coverage — investors price in tougher market share battles and margin pressure. Nvidia’s CEO prepares investors for a renewed battle with Intel, AMD
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Northland Securities set a $54.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.
View Our Latest Analysis on Intel
Insider Buying and Selling at Intel
In other news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Intel Profile
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intel
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.