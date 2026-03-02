Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,873,000 after acquiring an additional 301,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,558,000 after purchasing an additional 192,448 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,878,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,932,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,184 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7,507.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $291.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,920.30. This trade represents a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. This trade represents a 71.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $217.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $474.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.22.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The company had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

