Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,755 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 242.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 43.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, CEO James Reagan acquired 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,498.20. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

