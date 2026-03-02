Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 513.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hara Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expand Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EXE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Expand Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of EXE opened at $107.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.