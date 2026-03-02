Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,304 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 134.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $41.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

