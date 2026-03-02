Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 130,885 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 336.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,885 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Progyny worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Progyny by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Progyny by 272.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,516 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results beat consensus on both EPS and revenue (EPS $0.48 vs. $0.38 est.; revenue $318.4M vs. ~$314M est.), showing year-over-year revenue growth.

Strong cash generation and shareholder returns: Progyny reported record $210.2M operating cash flow for the year and has repurchased ~6.5M shares under its authorization to date.

FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised above consensus (1.83–1.95 vs. ~1.55Street est.), indicating management expects better full‑year profitability despite near‑term revenue headwinds.

Transcripts and slide deck from the earnings call are available for investors who want management detail on drivers (retention, pricing, membership growth) and cadence of benefits.

Near‑term revenue guidance disappointed: Q1 2026 revenue guidance ($319M–$332M) is below consensus (~$345M), which likely explains the sell‑off despite the EPS beat and stronger FY EPS outlook.

Short interest has risen materially (reported ~41% increase in shares sold short in February to ~4.0M shares, ~5.1% of float), increasing downside pressure and volatility.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $17.69 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

