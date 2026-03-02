Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Installed Building Products worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 270.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $249.75.

Key Installed Building Products News

Here are the key news stories impacting Installed Building Products this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations: IBP reported $3.24 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.83 and revenue of $747.5M (slightly down y/y), with the company saying it delivered record fourth‑quarter and FY2025 profitability — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Business Wire — IBP Q4 Results

Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations: IBP reported $3.24 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.83 and revenue of $747.5M (slightly down y/y), with the company saying it delivered record fourth‑quarter and FY2025 profitability — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a special cash dividend of $1.80 per share (ex‑dividend/record date reported as March 13; pay date March 31), representing an outsized yield headline that can attract income-focused buyers and help explain intraday strength.

Company announced a special cash dividend of $1.80 per share (ex‑dividend/record date reported as March 13; pay date March 31), representing an outsized yield headline that can attract income-focused buyers and help explain intraday strength. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and headlines highlighting the beat and “stock soars” narrative amplified the move; several outlets ran summaries and call transcripts that increased investor attention. Yahoo Finance — Stock Soars

Market commentary and headlines highlighting the beat and “stock soars” narrative amplified the move; several outlets ran summaries and call transcripts that increased investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions are mixed: Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $355 to $340 but kept an “equal weight” rating (small upside vs. the current price), while Vertical Research upgraded IBP from “sell” to “hold” with a $326 target — both are essentially neutral to only mildly supportive. Benzinga / Finviz — Analyst Notes

Analyst actions are mixed: Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $355 to $340 but kept an “equal weight” rating (small upside vs. the current price), while Vertical Research upgraded IBP from “sell” to “hold” with a $326 target — both are essentially neutral to only mildly supportive. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $255 but maintained an “underperform” rating — that $255 PT implies material downside vs. the current price and introduces a meaningful bearish signal that could cap upside or prompt profit‑taking. Benzinga — RBC Note

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $328.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.37. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.