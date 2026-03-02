Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.32% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $222,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

