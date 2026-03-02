Insider Selling: Masco (NYSE:MAS) CAO Sells $53,724.24 in Stock

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) CAO Heath Eisman sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Masco Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus dropped their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

