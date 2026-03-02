Insider Selling: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $314,691.30 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $314,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 696,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,268,105. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 13.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Lyft by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 155.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lyft from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

