Insider Selling: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Sells $314,691.30 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $314,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 696,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,268,105. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92.
Lyft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lyft from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lyft from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.
Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition/growth signal — coverage highlights Lyft’s deal to buy FreeNow, which could expand its geographic footprint and address demand-supply scale benefits (a potential long-term positive for revenue and market reach). Lyft Union Push And FreeNow Deal Reshape Growth And Valuation Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Local demand promotion — a Houston-area law firm arranged discounted Lyft rides for Rodeo attendees, a small but positive user-acquisition/PR event that can boost local trips. Houston-area law firm to offer discounted Lyft rides from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
- Positive Sentiment: Investor visibility — Lyft presented at Bernstein’s Tech, Media & Telecom forum (transcript published), which helps communicate strategy to institutional investors and can support sentiment if guidance or unit economics look favorable. Lyft Presents at Bernstein Insights
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stances mixed — JPMorgan reaffirmed a Hold with a $19 target while other shops have trimmed targets; varied price targets leave analyst-driven catalyst limited near term. Where is Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Headed According to the Street?
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and floor debate — options-flow analysis and commentary (Benzinga/Forbes) show traders positioning around a potential bottom; useful for short-term volatility but ambiguous for fundamentals. What the Options Market Tells Us About Lyft
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — an insider sold ~23,661 shares (~$314.7k at ~$13.30), trimming their position; while not a huge block, insider sales can weigh on sentiment when the stock is already weak. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Labor/headcount pressure — union activity in California and Seattle protests urging Uber/Lyft to stop adding drivers highlight regulatory and labor risks that could raise costs or constrain growth tactics. WA union for Uber, Lyft drivers wants companies to stop hiring
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/PR hit — a reported incident during a ride (Utah passenger safety story) can pressure brand perception and potentially increase compliance/safety costs. Utah woman orders food delivery during a Lyft ride—unaware her driver was plotting something chilling
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.
