Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells 5,528 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,201.92. This represents a 41.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samir Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Samir Mehta sold 4,840 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total transaction of $1,640,034.00.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $14.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $378.63. 2,946,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.66. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $195.72 and a 12 month high of $379.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

