Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) President Sells 3,812 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) President Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $357,184.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 147,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,782,426.70. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.92. 706,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,707,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 40.9% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 72.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 536,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 224,691 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 81,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.