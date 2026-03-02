Insider Selling: Ball (NYSE:BALL) SVP Sells $710,275.80 in Stock

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,219. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,429,000 after acquiring an additional 999,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ball by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,210,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,502,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,225,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,742,000 after purchasing an additional 266,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ball by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,658,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Ball by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,739,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,057,000 after purchasing an additional 922,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ball

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.