Insider Selling: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells 4,106 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) EVP Phillip Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3%

AEP stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.48. The company had a trading volume of 926,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,678. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Arwa LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. BDFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

