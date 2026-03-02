Insider Buying: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Acquires 136,993 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 136,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,627,721.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,161,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,215,769.94. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 27th, Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60.
Shift4 Payments Stock Down 9.0%
Shift4 Payments stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $104.00 price target on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.74.
Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,869,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,612,000 after acquiring an additional 745,650 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,482,000 after purchasing an additional 188,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,056,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 419,132 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Shift4 Payments News
Here are the key news stories impacting Shift4 Payments this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — Shift4 reported $1.60 EPS vs. ~$1.56 expected, demonstrating underlying earnings strength. MarketBeat Earnings Report
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose year‑over‑year (~+50.6% to $610M), indicating continued top‑line expansion despite other issues. Yahoo: Q4 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for detail on management’s commentary and segmentation of results; useful for investors digging into drivers. Seeking Alpha Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarter snapshot and analyst commentary pieces summarize key metrics (ROE, margins, segment notes) if you want a quick read. WTOP Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance disappointed — management set EPS of $5.50–$5.70 (roughly flat to slightly below consensus) and revenue guidance of $2.5–$2.6B, materially below the ~$3.9B street expectation; this guidance shortfall is the primary negative catalyst. Seeking Alpha: Guidance Miss / 52‑Week Low
- Negative Sentiment: Reports show profits plunged (~65% in the headline coverage) and the stock hit multi‑year/52‑week lows, signaling investor concern on margins and near‑term profitability. Yahoo: Profits Plunge
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts quickly cut targets—Wells Fargo lowered its target to $55 (equal weight) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed to $60 (market perform)—which can reinforce selling pressure. Benzinga: Wells Fargo Cut Benzinga: KBW Cut
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.
The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.
