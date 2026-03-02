Insider Buying: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Acquires 136,993 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 136,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,627,721.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,161,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,215,769.94. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, February 27th, Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $104.00 price target on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,869,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,612,000 after acquiring an additional 745,650 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,482,000 after purchasing an additional 188,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,056,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 419,132 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

