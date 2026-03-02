Insider Buying: Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Wiggins bought 10,000 shares of Service Stream stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.01 per share, with a total value of A$20,100.00.

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $973.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

Get Service Stream alerts:

Service Stream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.